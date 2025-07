Join Dr. Scott Powell and Kate Olivera as they talk about the purpose of ordinary time, why God allows bad things to happen, and Jesus’ appointment of 72 to go ahead of him on the way to Jerusalem.

Check out Scott’s book here: Walking with Christ: A Journey Through the Gospel of Luke

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 7:00.

Reading 1 - Isaiah 66:10-14c

Psalm 66: 1-7, 16, 20

Reading 2 - Galatians 6:14-18

Gospel - Luke 10:1-12, 17-20