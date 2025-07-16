Martha and Mary, and a terebinth is an oak

It’s the Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time! Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they explore the temptation to make idols in the Old Testament, and the connection between Old Testament blessings and curses and the corporal works of mercy Catholics practice today.

Then, Scott provides some context for the well-known Gospel story of Martha and Mary.

You can find Scott’s book here: Walking with Christ: A Journey Through the Gospel of Luke

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:11.

Reading 1 - Genesis 18:1-10a

Psalm 15: 2-5

Reading 2 - Colossians 1:24-28

Gospel - Luke 10:38-42