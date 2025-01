It’s the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time! This week, Dr. Scott Powell talks about ancient Israel’s understanding of a jubilee year. He also shares a few reasons the wedding at Cana is more than just a magic trick precursor to Jesus’ other miracles.

Share

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:15

Reading 1 - Isaiah 62:1-5

Psalm 96: 1-3, 7-10

Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 12:4-11

Gospel - John 2:1-11