It’s the Third Sunday of Lent! This week, Moses has his first encounter with God, Christians in Corinth wrestle with interacting with society as Christians and Jesus offers a straightforward warning.

Share

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 8:45

Reading 1 - Exodus 3:1-8a, 13-15

Psalm 103: 1-4, 6-7, 8, 11

Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 10:1-6, 10-12

Gospel - Luke 13:1-9

-

Join JD and Ed in Rome this December for The Pillar Pilgrimage! Learn more here.