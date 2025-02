It’s the Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time! Join Dr. Scott Powell as he shares a story of David at his finest and helps JD Flynn and Kate Olivera reconsider a familiar Gospel reading.

Reading 1 - 1 Samuel 26:2, 7-9, 12-13, 22-23

Psalm 103: 1-4, 8, 10, 12-13

Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 15:45-49

Gospel - Luke 6:27-38