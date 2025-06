It’s the Solemnity of Ss. Peter and Paul! Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera to talk about St. Peter’s exodus from prison on the Feast of Unleavened Bread, St. Paul’s final letter, and Jesus’ giving the keys of the kingdom to St. Peter.

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:52.

Reading 1 - Acts 12: 1-11

Psalm 34: 2-9

Reading 2 - 2 Timothy 4: 6-8, 17-18

Gospel - Matthew 16: 13-19