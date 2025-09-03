Philemon and Onesimus, and the world upside down

It’s the Twenty-third Sunday in Ordinary Time! Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they talk about one of the greatest stories in the Bible. But first, we’ll hear from the Book of Wisdom and a rare psalm attributed to Moses. Then, in the Gospel of Luke Jesus shares two confusing mini-parables.

Reading 1 - Wisdom 9: 13-18b

Psalm 90, 1, 3-6, 12-14, 17

Reading 2 - Philemon 9-10, 12-17

Gospel - Luke 14: 25-33