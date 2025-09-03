The Pillar

The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
Philemon and Onesimus, and the world upside down
Philemon and Onesimus, and the world upside down

Twenty-third Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year C
JD Flynn
and
Kate Olivera
Sep 03, 2025
Transcript

It’s the Twenty-third Sunday in Ordinary Time! Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they talk about one of the greatest stories in the Bible. But first, we’ll hear from the Book of Wisdom and a rare psalm attributed to Moses. Then, in the Gospel of Luke Jesus shares two confusing mini-parables.

This episode of Sunday School is sponsored by the St. Paul Biblical Center.

Priests, grow your love for Christ and for your ministry through study, faith and fellowship at a St. Paul Center Priest Conference.

To learn more, visit stpaulcenter.com/priests

-

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:25

Reading 1 - Wisdom 9: 13-18b

Psalm 90, 1, 3-6, 12-14, 17

Reading 2 - Philemon 9-10, 12-17

Gospel - Luke 14: 25-33

