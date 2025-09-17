The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
Right worship, and the parable of the shrewd scoundrel
0:00
-1:07:16

Right worship, and the parable of the shrewd scoundrel

Twenty-fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year C
Kate Olivera
Sep 17, 2025
Share
Transcript

It’s the Twenty-fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time. Join Dr. Scott Powell and Kate Olivera as they talk about the minor prophet Amos, the Egyptian Hallel, and one of St. Paul’s pastoral letters. Then, Scott gives a helpful framework for approaching the confusing parable of the shrewd scoundrel.

Share

This episode of Sunday School is sponsored by the St. Paul Center. Priests, grow in your love for Christ and for your ministry through study, faith, and fellowship at a St. Paul Center Priest Conference.

To learn more— or register to attend a St. Paul Center Priest Conference in 2026— visit stpaulcenter.com/priests

-

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to

Reading 1 - Amos 8:4-7

Psalm 113: 1-2, 4-6, 7-8

Reading 2 - 1 Timothy 2: 1-8

Gospel - Luke 16: 1-13

-

Jesus Through Middle Eastern Eyes: Cultural Studies in the Gospels by Kenneth Bailey

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture