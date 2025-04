It’s the Second Sunday of Easter— Divine Mercy Sunday. This week, Dr. Scott Powell talks with JD Flynn and Kate Olivera about the structure of Acts of the Apostles, the ancient idiom that contextualizes the book of Revelation, and Jesus’ healing of Thomas.

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 7:00

Reading 1 - Acts 5:12-16

Psalm 118: 2-4, 13-15, 22-24

Reading 2 - Revelation 1:9-11a, 12-13, 17-19

Gospel - John 20:19-31