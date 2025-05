It’s Good Shepherd Sunday! Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn and Kate Olivera as they talk about St. Paul and Barnabas’ disruption at a synogogue in Antioch, the 144,000 sealed in Revelation and Jesus, the Good Shepherd.

Reading 1 - Acts 13:14, 43-52

Psalm 100: 1-2, 3, 5

Reading 2 - Revelation 7:9, 14b-17

Gospel - John 10:27-30