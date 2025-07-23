Sodom and Gomorrah— and who is God?

This episode contains discussion of sexual violence and may not be suitable for children.

Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they unpack the story of Sodom and Gomorrah, and discuss how it could be connected to this week’s other readings from the Psalms and Colossians. Then, Scott makes the argument the Our Father is all about the Exodus.

Share

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 7:17.

Reading 1 - Genesis 18:20-32

Psalm 138: 1-3, 6-8

Reading 2 - Colossians 2:12-14

Gospel - Luke 11:1-13