The Ascension, the in-between, and disbelief with joy

This Sunday— in most dioceses— we celebrate the Ascension of the Lord. Dr. Scott Powell explains why the Ascension is actually the pinnacle of the Easter season and the connection between these readings and the often misunderstood parable of the ten virgins.

Reading 1 - Acts 1: 1-11

Psalm 47: 2-3, 6-7, 8-9

Reading 2 - Ephesians 1:17-23

Gospel - Luke 24: 46-53

