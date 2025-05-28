The Pillar

Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
The Ascension, the in-between, and disbelief with joy
Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord, Year C
JD Flynn
and
Kate Olivera
May 28, 2025
This Sunday— in most dioceses— we celebrate the Ascension of the Lord. Dr. Scott Powell explains why the Ascension is actually the pinnacle of the Easter season and the connection between these readings and the often misunderstood parable of the ten virgins.

Reading 1 - Acts 1: 1-11

Psalm 47: 2-3, 6-7, 8-9

Reading 2 - Ephesians 1:17-23

Gospel - Luke 24: 46-53

This episode of Sunday School was brought to you by Amazing Parish.

Amazing Parish coaches hundreds of Catholic pastors across the United States each year— to reinvigorate and transform their vocations and their parishes.

Learn more today at amazingparish.org

