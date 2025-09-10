The kenotic hymn and the power of memory

It’s the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross. Join Dr. Scott Powell and Kate Olivera as they talk about how the Book of Numbers got its name, the importance of memory, and the kenotic hymn in Philippians. Then, Nicodemus has a dialogue with Jesus in the Gospel of John.

This episode of Sunday School is sponsored by SEEK. Invite your parish to experience encounter, community, and transformation at SEEK 2026 January 1-5 in Columbus, OH; Fort Worth, TX; and Denver, CO.

Learn more at seek.focus.org

-

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:15

Reading 1 - Numbers 21:4b-9

Psalm 78: 1bc-2, 34-38

Reading 2 - Philippians 2:6-11

Gospel - John 3:13-17