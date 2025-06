It’s time to celebrate Corpus Christi! Join Dr. Scott Powell, Kate Olivera, and JD Flynn as they explore the identity of the mysterious Melchizedek, and the connection between the priesthood and the feeding of the 5,000 in the Gospel.

Reading 1 - Genesis 14: 18-20

Psalm 110: 1-4

Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 11: 23-26

Gospel - Luke 9: 11b-17