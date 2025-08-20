The narrow gate and the locked door

It’s the Twenty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time! Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn and Kate Olivera as they talk about the cyclical nature of the Old Testament, and parenting imagery in this week’s readings from Isaiah and Hebrews.

Then, Jesus responds to the question “Who will be saved?” in the Gospel of Luke.

This episode of Sunday School is sponsored by FOCUS Retreats, empowering parishes and leaders to offer deeply Catholic, low-lift retreats that ignite discipleship, transform lives, and multiply the mission of Jesus Christ in the modern world.

To learn more, visit focus.org/retreats/ to schedule a 30-minute call with the retreats team at FOCUS.

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 7:50

Reading 1 - Isaiah 66: 18-21

Psalm 117: 1, 2 & Mk 16:15

Reading 2 - Hebrews 12: 5-7, 11-13

Gospel - Luke 13:22-30