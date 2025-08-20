The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
The narrow gate and the locked door
0:00
-1:08:01

The narrow gate and the locked door

Twenty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year C
JD Flynn
and
Kate Olivera
Aug 20, 2025
Share
Transcript

It’s the Twenty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time! Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn and Kate Olivera as they talk about the cyclical nature of the Old Testament, and parenting imagery in this week’s readings from Isaiah and Hebrews.

Then, Jesus responds to the question “Who will be saved?” in the Gospel of Luke.

Share

This episode of Sunday School is sponsored by FOCUS Retreats, empowering parishes and leaders to offer deeply Catholic, low-lift retreats that ignite discipleship, transform lives, and multiply the mission of Jesus Christ in the modern world.

To learn more, visit focus.org/retreats/ to schedule a 30-minute call with the retreats team at FOCUS.

-

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 7:50

Reading 1 - Isaiah 66: 18-21

Psalm 117: 1, 2 & Mk 16:15

Reading 2 - Hebrews 12: 5-7, 11-13

Gospel - Luke 13:22-30

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture