Rejoice, everyone— it’s Laetare Sunday! In our first reading, Joshua leads a new generation into the promised land. Then, Dr. Scott Powell suggests it might be time for some of us to rethink how we approach parables.

Reading 1 - Joshua 5:9a, 10-12

Psalm 34: 2-7

Reading 2 - 2 Corinthians 5:17-21

Gospel - Luke 15:1-3, 11-32