This week, Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn and Kate Olivera talk about the readings for the Second Sunday of Advent, Year C— more bright moments in the midst of darkness.

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:10.

Reading I - Bar 5:1-9

Psalm - Ps 126: 1-6

Reading II - Phil 1: 4-6, 8-11

Gospel - Lk 3: 1-6

Don't miss an episode— subscribe today!