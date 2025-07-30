The Pillar

The Pillar
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
Vanity of vanities— and can a faithful Christian also be wealthy?
Vanity of vanities— and can a faithful Christian also be wealthy?

Eighteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year C
JD Flynn
and
Kate Olivera
Jul 30, 2025
1
Transcript

It’s the Eighteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, and we’re back in Wisdom literature for our first reading. Dr. Scott Powell explores the meaning of the Hebrew word ‘hevel,' which most modern English-language bibles translate as ‘vanity.’

Then, Scott unpacks St. Paul’s challenge of Ecclesiastes in his letter to the Colossians, and Jesus’ parable in response to a man demanding justice in the distribution of his inheritance.

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:06.

Reading 1 - Ecclesiastes 1:2; 2:21-23

Psalm 90: 3-6, 12-14, 17

Reading 2 - Colossians 3:1-5, 9-11

Gospel - Luke 12:13-21

