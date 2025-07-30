Vanity of vanities— and can a faithful Christian also be wealthy?

It’s the Eighteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, and we’re back in Wisdom literature for our first reading. Dr. Scott Powell explores the meaning of the Hebrew word ‘hevel,' which most modern English-language bibles translate as ‘vanity.’

Then, Scott unpacks St. Paul’s challenge of Ecclesiastes in his letter to the Colossians, and Jesus’ parable in response to a man demanding justice in the distribution of his inheritance.

Share

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:06.

Reading 1 - Ecclesiastes 1:2; 2:21-23

Psalm 90: 3-6, 12-14, 17

Reading 2 - Colossians 3:1-5, 9-11

Gospel - Luke 12:13-21