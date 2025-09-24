Wine from bowls, and Lazarus finger water

It’s the Twenty-sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time. Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they talk more about the minor prophet Amos’ warnings to the northern kingdom, an Allelujah psalm and St. Paul’s pastoral letter to Timothy.

Then, Scott unpacks the Gospel parable about Lazarus and the rich man.

-

This episode of Sunday School is sponsored by FOCUS Retreats, offering deeply Catholic, low-lift retreats that ignite discipleship, transform lives, and multiply the mission of Jesus Christ in the modern world.

To learn more, visit focus.org/retreats and schedule a quick call with the FOCUS Retreats team.

-

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:20.

Reading 1 - Amos 6: 1a, 4-7

Psalm 146: 7-10

Praise the Lord, my soul! (1b)

Reading 2 - 1 Timothy 6: 11-16

Gospel - Luke 16: 19-31

-

The Bible Timeline, by Ascension Press