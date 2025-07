It’s the Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time! Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn, and Kate Olivera as they wrestle with the paradox of the Mosaic law and the parable of the Good Samaritan.

Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:06.

Reading 1 - Deuteronomy 30: 10-14

Psalm 69: 14, 17, 30-31, 33-34, 36, 37

Reading 2 - Colossians 1: 15-20

Gospel - Luke 10: 25-37